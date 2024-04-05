Mine explosion injures 3 in Rivne Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were injured when their tractor ran over a mine in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported on April 5.

Nearly one third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

The tractor's driver ignored the "Danger Mines!" sign, according to Koval.

The mine exploded in the north of the region, near Ukraine's state border with Belarus.

According to the Economy Ministry, Ukraine has received over $700 million for humanitarian demining projects for 2022-2027 from international partners. The United States, Switzerland, Norway, Japan, and E.U. countries were among the key donors.

The ministry said on April 4 that mine-related explosions have killed 296 civilians and injured 665 others.

Recently, explosions caused by mines killed one man and injured another in Kherson Oblast on March 27.