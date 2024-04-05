Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Belarus, mines, Civilian casualties, Casualties
Edit post

Mine explosion injures 3 in Rivne Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova April 5, 2024 8:17 PM 1 min read
The tractor was undermined on April 5 in the north of Rivne Oblast near the border with Belarus. (Oleksandr Koval / Rivne Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Three civilians were injured when their tractor ran over a mine in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported on April 5.

Nearly one third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

The tractor's driver ignored the "Danger Mines!" sign, according to Koval.

The mine exploded in the north of the region, near Ukraine's state border with Belarus.

According to the Economy Ministry, Ukraine has received over $700 million for humanitarian demining projects for 2022-2027 from international partners. The United States, Switzerland, Norway, Japan, and E.U. countries were among the key donors.

The ministry said on April 4 that mine-related explosions have killed 296 civilians and injured 665 others.

Recently, explosions caused by mines killed one man and injured another in Kherson Oblast on March 27.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.