Military: Russian troops intensify attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk sectors

Russian forces intensified their assaults in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors of the front, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria group of forces, said on national television on March 14.

Russia continues to advance near the settlements of Terny, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast and Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

During February, Russian troops occupied Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, and the nearby villages of Lastochkyne, Sievierne, and Stepove.

Lykhovii said there were 13 simultaneous armed clashes as of 8 a.m. on March 14, noting that such intensity of combat activities "has not happened for a long time."

"This is an indicator of the burden, the pressure created by the enemy, the burden which falls on our warriors," Lykhovii said.

A total of 57 armed clashes took place overnight, Lykhovii added. Twelve attack attempts took place in the Donetsk sector of the front and one in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the spokesperson.

Lykhovii said earlier that Russian forces were increasing the use of ammunition containing poisonous chemicals, dropping grenades with suffocating and tear gas from drones.