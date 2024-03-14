Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

Military: Russian troops intensify attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk sectors

by Kateryna Hodunova March 14, 2024 9:22 PM 1 min read
A serviceman from Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade is standing on the outskirts of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces intensified their assaults in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors of the front, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria group of forces, said on national television on March 14.

Russia continues to advance near the settlements of Terny, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast and Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

During February, Russian troops occupied Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, and the nearby villages of Lastochkyne, Sievierne, and Stepove.

Lykhovii said there were 13 simultaneous armed clashes as of 8 a.m. on March 14, noting that such intensity of combat activities "has not happened for a long time."

"This is an indicator of the burden, the pressure created by the enemy, the burden which falls on our warriors," Lykhovii said.

A total of 57 armed clashes took place overnight, Lykhovii added. Twelve attack attempts took place in the Donetsk sector of the front and one in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the spokesperson.

Lykhovii said earlier that Russian forces were increasing the use of ammunition containing poisonous chemicals, dropping grenades with suffocating and tear gas from drones.

‘Abandon all hope:’ Ukraine’s wounded warriors compare military medical system to the Inferno
Editor’s Note: This story is based on dozens of interviews with Ukrainian active servicemen, veterans, and experts with knowledge of Ukraine’s military medical system. Some of the soldiers and veterans in the story are identified by their first name or callsign only because they fear retribution as…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.