Military: Russia steps up use of poisonous chemicals in Ukraine

Russian forces are increasing their use of ammunition containing poisonous chemicals on the front line, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Group of forces, reported on March 10.

Over the past week, Russian forces have dropped grenades with suffocating and tear gas from drones about 50 times, and 15 such drops of ammunition have been recorded over the past day alone, he said.

“When the enemy cannot take our trenches with a classic artillery or drone strike, they use such tear gas,” Lykhovii told Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state-run news agency.

Ukraine recorded over 400 cases of Russia's use of munitions containing poisonous chemicals from February 2022 to December 2023, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

Most often, Russia's military reportedly uses grenades, such as K-51, RGR, and Drofa-PM, dropping them from attack drones.

Ukraine's military recorded on Dec. 14 Russia's use of a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing an unknown chemical substance.

Russian naval infantry units have confirmed they are using prohibited chemical weapons in the village of Krynky, located 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Dec. 23.

The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits the use of chemical and biological weapons in war.