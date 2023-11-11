Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Russia increases activity near Avdiivka

by Martin Fornusek November 11, 2023 1:16 PM 2 min read
The Ukrainian military near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, published on Nov. 10, 2023. (Valerii Zaluzhnyi/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces became once again more active near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in heavy losses on their side, the Ukrainian army's Tavria group spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said on television on Nov. 11.

"The enemy became more active in the Avdiivka direction. In addition to infantry, it uses a significant amount of armored vehicles," Shtupun said.

Ukrainian forces repelled 35 Russian attacks on Avdiivka and nearby settlements, according to the spokesperson.

Russian losses also reportedly rose sharply as a result. In the Tavria group's area of responsibility, Russian casualty rates increased by almost 30% compared to previous days, Shtupun said.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes, which continue to inflict casualties among civilian residents.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near the front-line town.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Nov. 11 that over the past week, SBU special forces eliminated 165 Russian soldiers, 16 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, four multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 16 drones, a Murom surveillance system, and other equipment in the sector.

National Guard: Russia attacking Avdiivka from 3 directions, using large amounts of infantry, drones
Russia continues to throw infantry and equipment at the embattled city of Avdiivka, attacking from three different angles, said Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for Ukraine’s National Guard, on Nov. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Editors' Picks

