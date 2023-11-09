Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Guard: Russia attacking Avdiivka from 3 directions, using large amounts of infantry, drones

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 3:29 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of the 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare to open fire on Russian positions with Grad rockets in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia continues to throw infantry and equipment at the embattled city of Avdiivka, attacking from three different angles, said Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's National Guard, on Nov. 9.

The Russian military keeps trying to surround the destroyed city using a wide variety of tactics. The destroyed city is still held by Ukrainian forces, who have created strong fortifications and other defenses to stymie Russian attacks.

Muzychuk noted that Russian attacks in recent days were using fewer armored vehicles, possibly due to worsening weather conditions or that significant amounts of Russian armor had already been destroyed in the battle for the city.

Almost 80 Russian attacks were recorded over the past day, Muzychuk said. A large number of drones were being deployed by both sides, he added.

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes.

The battle for Avdiivka has inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces. Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade said on Nov. 6 that as many as 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded there, and hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed.

The battle for Avdiivka illustrates the Russian military command's inability to learn from past mistakes, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Nov. 1.

"Avdiivka is a microcosm of the Russian General Staff’s wider failure to internalize and disseminate lessons learned by Russian forces during previous failed offensive efforts in Ukraine," ISW analysts said.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
