News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast
Military: Russia concentrates troops near Kupiansk, Ukraine builds 'powerful fortifications'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 4:01 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on an armored infantry vehicle on the road to Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2024. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia continues concentrating its forces near Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk, which remains the primary target for Russia in this area of Ukraine's front line, Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, said on Feb. 26.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

Ukrainian forces, in turn, have built a line of defense and "powerful fortifications" near Kupiansk, "skillfully using the features of the landscape," Yevlash said on national television.

The situation in the sector is "very difficult," according to Yevlash, with Russia using a large amount of equipment and deploying reserves, mobilized soldiers, and units formed of convicts.

Russia’s military is also strengthening the border with Kharkiv Oblast to prevent possible cross-border raids into the Russian territory, added Yevlash.

Following the capture of Avdiivka, Russia has intensified its offensive efforts across several sectors of Ukraine’s front line, likely in order to stretch Ukrainian forces, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 21 intelligence update.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
7:43 AM

ISW: Russian officials refrain from publicly discussing invasion anniversary.

Russian officials and state-controlled media largely refrained from publicly discussing the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to avoid highlighting Russia's failure to achieve its stated military objectives, the Institute for the Study of War announced in their daily assessment on Feb. 25.
