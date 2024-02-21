UK Defense Ministry: Russia intensifying attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Ground Forces have "highly likely" increased their attacks on the Robotyne axis in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 21 intelligence update.

Following the capture of Avdiivka, Russia has intensified its offensive efforts across several sectors of Ukraine’s front line over the past week, likely in order to stretch Ukrainian forces, the ministry wrote.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the small industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.

The village of Robotyne was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 and has been on the front line since then.

Robotyne sits by the main road toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and further to occupied Melitopol, one of the key logistic hubs for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

"The Russian 58th Combined Arms army and Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) operating in the area sustained heavy casualties during the Ukrainian counteroffensive. However, the lower operational tempo since and continued Russian recruitment efforts have likely enabled Russian forces on the axis to reconstitute," reads the U.K. intelligence update.

As of Feb. 20, there were no confirmed changes to the front line in the Robotyne area, the ISW wrote in its latest assessment.