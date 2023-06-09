Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military reports advance near Bakhmut

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 9, 2023 6:17 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian T-64 tanks move towards Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 20, 2023. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 1,200 meters in some areas in the Bakhmut direction, Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesperson for the eastern command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on June 9.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took advantage of the rotation taking place among the Russian forces, attacking the enemy unprepared, he said.

"Over the past day, our units advanced up to 1,200 meters in some areas," Cherevaty said.

Ukraine's forces are trying to degrade the Russian combat potential, particularly of the motorized rifle and airborne units. This was previously the strategy used when facing the Wagner mercenary crops, Cherevaty explained.

Russian forces attempted to repel the attacks with artillery and rocket fire, launching 368 strikes.

Russian troops have also launched an attack in the Lymansk-Kupiansk direction, suffering losses of 72 dead and 109 wounded, he said. Ukrainian troops have also destroyed two armored fighting vehicles, three anti-tank systems, three mortars, two drones, and two field warehouses, Cherevaty added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier today that "brutal battles" are taking place in Donetsk Oblast.

"Very brutal battles are taking place, but we are seeing results," Zelensky said, indicating that Ukraine could be gaining territory in Donetsk Oblast, a large part of which is currently occupied by Russia.

Following Zelensky's June 3 announcement that Ukraine was "ready" for the counteroffensive, Western media reported on June 8, citing Ukrainian officials, that Ukraine had begun offensive operations in southeastern Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were also reported to be conducting successful military operations in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on June 8 but had suffered "significant losses" in the area.

Defense Minister Hanna Maliar earlier said on June 5 that Ukrainian forces were shifting to offensive actions "in some areas," and that the military was successfully advancing near Bakhmut along a "fairly wide front."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
