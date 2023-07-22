Ukraine's military: Oil depot, Russian military warehouses destroyed in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Strategic Command confirmed on July 22 that an oil depot and Russian military warehouses were successfully destroyed in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Explosions were reported in Crimea earlier in the day. A series of videos surfaced on social media where pillars of smoke could be seen rising from several locations, including near railway tracks.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of the occupied peninsula, claimed that the drones had "tried" to strike infrastructure and that emergency services had been dispatched.

Automotive traffic over the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar Krai, has reportedly been halted for the time being.

On June 17, two explosions were reported on the Crimean Bridge around 3 a.m. local time. Russia accused Ukraine of being behind the incident, but Ukraine has neither explicitly claimed responsibility nor denied involvement.