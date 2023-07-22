Explosions reported in occupied Crimea, Russian proxy claims drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A series of explosions in occupied Crimea were reported on social media on the morning of July 22, as residents posted multiple videos of smoke pillars.



One video, filmed from a train station, shows black smoke rising from the nearby tracks. Another video showed the edge of a smoke cloud rising over a residential rooftop and several explosions can be heard.

Still another video shows a wide cloud of white smoke hanging over a field. Some Telegram accounts claimed that an oil plant and an airstrip near the town of Oktyabrske were attacked but this could not be immediately verified.



Russian proxy governor in occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov claimed that drones have "tried" to strike infrastructure on the peninsula and that emergency services were responding.

Automotive traffic over the Crimean Bridge has reportedly been halted for the time being.

Two explosions hit the bridge on July 17, collapsing one section of the road. Ukraine did not take credit but did not deny responsibility.