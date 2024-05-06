Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Crimea, Russian losses
Edit post

Military intelligence: Ukraine destroys Russian fast attack craft in occupied Crimea

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2024 11:01 AM 2 min read
A view of Yalta, the major resort city of the Crimean peninsula, on June 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian military fast attack craft on May 6, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

The attack was reportedly carried out with a Magura V5 multi-purpose sea drone in occupied Crimea overnight.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk earlier said that Russia had withdrawn nearly all its major ships from ports in occupied Crimea following successful Ukrainian strikes.

The combat mission was conducted by the "Group 13" unit of Ukraine's military intelligence in collaboration with the fundraising platform United24 in the Vuzka Bay in the Black Sea.

Ukraine previously destroyed several Russian ships with a Magura V5 multi-purpose sea drone, including a landing ship Caesar Kunikov, a Sergei Kotov patrol ship, high-speed Serna and Akula landing crafts, and a Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette.

Ukrainian forces also partially damaged the Russian military ship Ivan Khurs using a Magura V5 drone.

On April 21, Ukraine's Navy struck the Kommuna ship in occupied Sevastopol. It was launched in 1915 and is the oldest ship still in service in the Russian Navy.

Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and is frequently targeted by Ukrainian missile and sea drone strikes.

Update: Ukraine’s Navy confirms Russian ship Kommuna hit in Sevastopol
A missile was launched at the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in occupied Sevastopol on April 21, the city’s Russian-installed governor has said. A source in Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent that information on the strike was still being clarified.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.