Military intelligence: Satellite images confirm strike on ammunition warehouses in Crimea

Satellite images have confirmed a Ukrainian strike damaged ammunition warehouses in occupied Crimea on Jan. 4, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Jan. 6.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced on Jan. 5 that Ukrainian forces had struck Russian ammunition warehouses in northern Crimea the previous day.

The satellite image shared by HUR appears to show damage to three buildings and two other targets, which HUR said were Russian military radar systems.

The news was one of a recent string of reports on successful hits against Russian positions on the peninsula, with Ukraine aiming to disrupt Russia's military logistics and weaken its southern defenses.

"These operations are very specific, but they are not separate, said Andrii Chernyk, a HUR representative, on Jan. 5. "They are part of a single plan, a single idea."

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported a successful strike on a Russian command post near Sevastopol on Jan. 4.

More explosions were reported in Crimea on Jan. 5, and Russian occupation authorities closed down traffic on the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that air defense shot down four Ukrainian missiles shortly after midnight on Jan. 6.