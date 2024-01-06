4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units intercepted four guided missiles flying over occupied Crimea on Jan. 6, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down.

Earlier, local media outlets reported explosions in occupied Crimea the night of Jan. 5. Residents said they heard up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia. Occupation authorities also reportedly shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian Defense Ministry gave no details about damage or casualties resulting from the missile strike.

Ukrainian forces reported striking Russian ammunition warehouses in the Crimean village of Pervomaiske on Jan. 4.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased its attacks against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail their southern defenses.