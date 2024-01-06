Skip to content
Edit post

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2024 2:48 AM 1 min read
Russia's illegally built Crimean Bridge, Oct. 14, 2022. Occupation authorities closed the bridge on Jan. 5 amid reports of explosions in occupied Crimea. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units intercepted four guided missiles flying over occupied Crimea on Jan. 6, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down.

Earlier, local media outlets reported explosions in occupied Crimea the night of Jan. 5. Residents said they heard up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia. Occupation authorities also reportedly shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian Defense Ministry gave no details about damage or casualties resulting from the missile strike.

Ukrainian forces reported striking Russian ammunition warehouses in the Crimean village of Pervomaiske on Jan. 4.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased its attacks against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail their southern defenses.

Ukraine war latest: Military reports striking Russian arsenals in Crimea, cross-border raid inside Russia
Key developments on Jan. 5: * Military intelligence reports cross-border raid on Russian positions in Belgorod Oblast * Armed Forces report striking Russian arsenals in occupied Crimea * Governor claims Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles * Russian attacks target, damage f…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

