Military intelligence: Russia has modernized its Kh-101 missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s military has modernized its Kh-101 cruise missiles, said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), adding that these missiles “are completely different from those used in 2022.”

“This missile already has an electronic warfare system, protection, thermal traps, among other things,” Skibitskyi said during a public discussion in Davos.

Kh-101 is a strategic air-launched cruise missile that can reach targets up to 5,000 kilometers away and is used by Russian forces to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Skibitskyi emphasized that Russian forces “are learning fast" and rejected the possibility of Ukraine’s transitioning to a "deaf" defense.

"We have to develop air defense, take care of the military production industry so that it gives results, and take, in particular, counteroffensive measures to prevent the loss of territories. The experience of 2023 showed us this," added Skibitskyi.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, one of Ukraine's key goals for 2024 is to increase the defense industry production capacity six times.