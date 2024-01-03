Skip to content
PM Shmyhal: Ukraine plans sixfold increase in military production this year

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2024 3:58 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a governmental meeting. Photo published on Jan. 3, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One of Ukraine's key goals for 2024 is to increase the defense industry production capacity six times, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 3 as the country braces for another year of war.

Officials have previously vowed to ramp up domestic arms manufacturing while aid from major allies like the U.S. and the EU is being stalled.

"This means more drones, more shells, more ammunition, and armored vehicles for our military," Shmyhal said, according to his official Telegram channel.

The government intends to spend over Hr 750 billion ($19.69 billion) on military personnel payments and over Hr 265 billion ($6.96 billion) for the purchase, production, and repairs of weaponry, the prime minister noted.

The head of government also said that the Ukrainian defense industry's capacities tripled during the previous year.

Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk revealed last November that the manufacturing of missiles and other arms is expected to increase several times this year.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine will produce 1 million drones in 2024, recognizing the importance of this weaponry on Ukrainian battlefields.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted that Kyiv plans to prioritize domestic arms production and invited foreign partners to get involved in making arms in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
