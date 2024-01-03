PM Shmyhal: Ukraine plans sixfold increase in military production this year

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of Ukraine's key goals for 2024 is to increase the defense industry production capacity six times, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 3 as the country braces for another year of war.

Officials have previously vowed to ramp up domestic arms manufacturing while aid from major allies like the U.S. and the EU is being stalled.

"This means more drones, more shells, more ammunition, and armored vehicles for our military," Shmyhal said, according to his official Telegram channel.

The government intends to spend over Hr 750 billion ($19.69 billion) on military personnel payments and over Hr 265 billion ($6.96 billion) for the purchase, production, and repairs of weaponry, the prime minister noted.

The head of government also said that the Ukrainian defense industry's capacities tripled during the previous year.

Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk revealed last November that the manufacturing of missiles and other arms is expected to increase several times this year.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine will produce 1 million drones in 2024, recognizing the importance of this weaponry on Ukrainian battlefields.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted that Kyiv plans to prioritize domestic arms production and invited foreign partners to get involved in making arms in Ukraine.