Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Putin's party recruits people for its own mercenary company

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2024 3:42 PM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Illustrative purposes only) (Alexander Nemenov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian ruling party, United Russia, is recruiting members for its own "private army," the mercenary company Hispaniola, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Jan. 3.

This adds the group to the list of several mercenary formations that have fought in Russian ranks against Ukraine, the most notable being the Wagner Company.

Hispaniola was previously part of the Russian militant group Vostok Battalion as a volunteer unit of Russian football hooligans. Since 2023, Hispaniola has been under the control of United Russia as a private military company, according to military intelligence.

The ruling party, formally chaired by ex-President Dmitry Medvedev but effectively one of the pillars of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's rule, has reportedly been pouring money into the group and began to actively seek new members.

According to the HUR, the unit is made up of football ultras, radicals, and neo-Nazi sympathizers, but also recruits citizens from poorer Russian regions and occupied territories of Ukraine.

The latter are reportedly used primarily as cannon fodder, military intelligence noted.

At Hispaniola's recruiting centers in occupied Ukraine, volunteers are offered 220,000 rubles ($2,400) per month for direct participation in hostilities for at least half a year.

Recruits are also promised 1-3 million rubles ($10,920-$32,760) as insurance for injuries and 5 million rubles ($54,600) in case of death, military intelligence said.

In practice, such compensations are often omitted as dead and seriously wounded are regularly left behind on the battlefield and registered as "missing" so as not to pay out the insurance, the HUR added.

Hispaniola was reportedly formed in 2022 by militant Stanislav Orlov and Vostok Batallion's leader, Alexander Khodakovsky. The unit claims it had participated in the siege of Azovstal in Mariupol.

The BBC reported last November that in March 2023, Hispaniola parted its ways with Vostok and went under the control of Redut, a private military company run by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Moscow continues to employ irregular mercenaries despite the brief uprising of Wagner Group and its now-deceased leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June last year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.