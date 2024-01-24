Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence on Il-76 crash: Prisoner swap was planned, claim about Ukrainian POWs not yet verified

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 2:40 PM 2 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was planned for Jan. 24, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov said in a comment for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Yusov made the comment after a Russian Il-76 transport plane reportedly crashed in Belgorod Oblast earlier on Jan. 24. While Ukrainian media wrote, citing military sources, that the aircraft carried S-300 missiles, Russia claimed that it was transporting 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war for an exchange.

The military intelligence spokesperson told RFE/RL that the claim about Ukrainian prisoners on board is currently being verified.

"I can state that the exchange planned for today is currently not taking place," Yusov told the news outlet.

Russian Il-76 transport plane crashes in Belgorod Oblast
A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier that a Russian Il-76 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The crash was later confirmed by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War responded to the claims about Ukrainian prisoners, saying it is investigating the information. The headquarters urged the public to trust only statements by authorized persons and warned against potential information operations on Russia's side.

Chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that he is "finding out all the details of the event and analyzing the information received."

"I call on media representatives and citizens of Ukraine not to draw premature conclusions and trust only official sources," said Lubinets.

According to Suspilne, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it could not confirm whether the plane was hit by Ukrainian forces, adding that the information is still being clarified.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.