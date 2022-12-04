Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian document indicates that mobilization continues despite government's statements

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 2:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Telegram channel dedicated to providing Russians legal support to avoid compulsory military service published a document dated Nov. 29 from the Russian National Guard’s Organizational and Staff Department, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

The document indicates that despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the formal end of partial mobilization on Oct. 31, Putin’s initial mobilization decree continues to be in force and that “there are no legal grounds for dismissal from military service upon the expiration of service contract.”

This report is consistent with previous ISW findings that Russian entities are preparing for more mobilization efforts. The experts also quote the Odintsovo garrison military court in Moscow Oblast that inadvertently confirmed in mid-November that mobilization is continuing despite its formal end.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.