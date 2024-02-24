Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Lipetsk plant, Russian billionaire
Edit post

Fire reported at Russian steelmaker in Lipetsk Oblast

by Olena Goncharova February 24, 2024 7:48 AM 1 min read
Fire erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel early on Feb. 24. (Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a fire erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), according to statements from the regional governor.

Initial reports suggest that the fire at the Novolipetsk Steel plant may have been triggered by a drone, Lipetsk regional Governor Igor Artamonov said via his official Telegram channel, refraining from attributing the incident to Ukraine.

There were no casualties, according to Artamonov.

Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant serves as NLMK's primary production facility. Specializing in flat steel products, it accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to the total Russian steel production.

NLMK also remains a key asset for Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, the third richest Russian on the Forbes list in 2023.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine shoots down another Russian A-50 aircraft over Azov Sea, Air Force says
Key developments on Feb. 23: * Air Force: Ukraine shoots down another Russian A-50 aircraft over Azov Sea * ‘Without aid, Ukraine will lose war, with aid it will win,’ US Senator Schumer says in Lviv * Zelensky: War with Russia is ‘not a stalemate’ * EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
