Military aid package from Lithuania arrives in Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil August 29, 2024 3:23 AM 1 min read
The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on July 09, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
On August 28, Lithuania delivered loaders, anti-drone systems, and folding beds to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported that earlier deliveries this year included 155-mm ammunition, armored personnel carriers, winter gear, and anti-drone systems, among other items.

The first part of this recent aid package, including forklifts, trailers, and beds, was sent on August 15.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte noted that by the end of 2024, Lithuania will fulfill and most likely exceed its commitment to spend 0.25% of its GDP on assistance to Ukraine and defense.

"I urge all our partners and allies to commit to the same target," Simonyte added.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Lithuania has allocated 501 million euros ($560 million) in support for Ukraine.

Poland can only provide additional MiG fighter jets to Ukraine when it receives modern F-35s, Polish Defense Minister says
Ukraine can only expect to receive additional Polish MiG-29 fighter jets once the country receives modern F-35 fighter jets as replacements, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Aug. 27, in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for Poland to provide additional Soviet-e…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil
