Poland can only provide additional MiG fighter jets to Ukraine when it receives modern F-35s, Polish Defense Minister says

Ukraine can only expect to receive additional Polish MiG-29 fighter jets once the country receives modern F-35 fighter jets as replacements, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Aug. 27, in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for Poland to provide additional Soviet-era jets.

During a press conference on Aug. 27, President Zelensky called on Poland to provide MiG-29 jets to supplement Ukraine's air defense systems. Zelensky said he previously discussed the issue with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk but to no movement on the issue.

"We really need your MiGs, because of their good avionics and because we wouldn’t need additional time to train our pilots (to operate the aircraft)," Zelensky said.

In response to Zelensky's plea, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that amid an uptick of Russian provocations in and around the country's airspace, Poland is focused on safeguarding its own borders.

"I know that Ukraine needs a lot of weapons, but our partners from Ukraine must also understand that the Polish state must maintain its (defense) capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland has ordered modern F-35 fighter jets from the United States with an expected delivery date sometime in 2026, Polish outlet Wiadomosci reported.

"Only after receiving the new aircraft will it be possible to dispose of the old aircraft, such as MiG-29s, which are still being used, in particular, for the protection of Polish airspace," he continued. "Only then will we make a decision."

Earlier in the day on Aug. 27, Polish Brigadier General Tomasz Drewniak said Russia is likely testing Poland's air defense system after a likely Russian drone flew into Polish airspace on Aug. 26 amid a mass attack on Ukraine.

Zelensky confirmed earlier in the day that Ukraine's Air Force used newly-delivered F-16 jets as part of its defense against Russia's mass missile and drone attack on Aug. 26.



