Lithuania announces new military aid package, including drones, air defense missiles

by Kateryna Hodunova August 24, 2024 10:26 PM 2 min read
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day and met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Simonyte also announced a new military aid package from Vilnius on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte / X)
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced on Aug. 24 a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes drones, air defense missiles, and funds to purchase military equipment.

Simonyte and Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day.

In a speech delivered in Ukrainian, Simonyte said, "It is a great honor and a great joy for me to be here on this day and to celebrate the independence of Ukraine together with the free and indomitable people of Ukraine."

Simonyte later said on X that Vilnius will provide Ukraine with a new package of short-range air defense missile systems, as well as anti-drone systems, guns, ammunition, and other equipment by September.

Lithuania has also pledged to provide Ukraine with 5,000 Lithuanian drones by the end of the fall and will allocate 35 million euros ($39.2 million) to purchase radars and demining equipment for Ukraine, according to the prime minister.

Simonyte noted that by the end of 2024, Lithuania will fulfill and most likely exceed its commitment to spend 0.25% of its GDP on assistance to Ukraine and defense.

"I urge all our partners and allies to commit to the same target," Simonyte added.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Lithuania has allocated 501 million euros ($560 million) in support for Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
