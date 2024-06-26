Lithuania to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine's security, defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced on June 26 that Lithuania will allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to assist Ukraine's security and defense.

The decision was approved during the State Defense Council meeting, according to Nauseda.

"Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. We will always support freedom," Nauseda wrote on X.

Lithuania, one of Kyiv's staunch supporters, announced the creation of the demining coalition in July 2023.

The country also joined the Czech-led ammunition initiative and backs Ukraine's right to strike targets inside Russia with Western weapons.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Kyiv.