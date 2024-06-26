Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, European allies, Western aid, Gitanas Nauseda
Lithuania to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine's security, defense

by Kateryna Hodunova June 26, 2024 9:58 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 11, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced on June 26 that Lithuania will allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to assist Ukraine's security and defense.

The decision was approved during the State Defense Council meeting, according to Nauseda.

"Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. We will always support freedom," Nauseda wrote on X.

Lithuania, one of Kyiv's staunch supporters, announced the creation of the demining coalition in July 2023.

The country also joined the Czech-led ammunition initiative and backs Ukraine's right to strike targets inside Russia with Western weapons.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Kyiv.

Lithuania signs deal with Rheinmetall to open domestic arms plant
In April, Lithuania and Rheinmetall signed a memorandum on further constructing an artillery ammunition plant in the country.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

