Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Charles Michel, Vladimir Putin, EU, Russia, Russian elections
Edit post

Michel mockingly congratulates Putin on ‘landslide victory’ as Russian presidential elections begin

by Chris York March 15, 2024 12:27 PM 2 min read
European Council President Charles Michel speaks with the Kyiv Independent in Kyiv, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Anna Yakutenko/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, mocked Vladimir Putin on the first day of the Russian pseudo-democratic presidential elections that are expected to grant him six more years in power.

Michel “congratulated” Putin on his “landslide victory” ahead of the results in the elections that will run for the next three days.

“Would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today,” Michel wrote on X on March 15. “No opposition. No freedom. No choice.”

Putin is up against three other contenders who all stand no realistic chance of winning.

Any credible political rivals such as Boris Nadezhdin have been prevented from standing or, in the case of Alexei Navalny, imprisoned before dying while in detention.

Russia held a rigged vote in 2020 to approve constitutional amendments allowing Putin to run for two more presidential terms after his current one expires in 2024.

The vote effectively made Putin, who has been in power since 1999, a dictator for life.

Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating for international democracy, gave Russia a 0 out of 4 score in its 2023 report card on political freedoms in the country.

“Russia has never experienced a democratic transfer of power between rival groups,” said Freedom House.

Although unlikely enough to derail his chances of election, the ongoing raids by multiple pro-Ukrainian military units from Ukrainian territory into Russian border regions, have caused a headache for the Kremlin as voting gets underway.

In response to the raids, Putin and his defense chiefs may have to choose between paying a cost in resources or in reputation, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in its daily report on March 14.

Navalny’s death preceded by long list of Putin critics’ murders
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in jail on Feb. 16 follows a long list of murders and suspicious deaths of opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Since he came to power in 1999, more than 20 Putin critics have been killed or died mysteriously. Many other enemies of the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.