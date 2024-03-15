Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Institute for the Study of War, Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian censorship, Siberian Battalion
Edit post

ISW: Cross-border raids in Russia force Kremlin to pay in resources or reputation

by Sonya Bandouil March 15, 2024 8:11 AM 2 min read
Members of the Siberian Battalion prepare weapons during military exercises with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In response to limited raids from Ukrainian territory into Russian border regions, the Kremlin may have to choose between paying a cost in resources or in reputation, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in their daily report on March 14.

In recent days, multiple pro-Ukrainian military units comprised of Russian citizens have crossed into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. The Freedom of Russia Legion and Siberian Battalion conducted combat operations, taking control of Tyotkino, in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and Lozovaya Rudka, in Belgorod Oblast.

Oleksii Baranovskyi, a fighter with the Freedom of Russia Legion, said on March 13 that fighting is still ongoing in five settlements near the Ukrainian border.

The ISW notes that these raids have played a role in heightened criticisms from Russian nationalists against the Kremlin, for failures to adequately protect Russian citizens living in border towns. As a result, the Kremlin may either respond to the criticism and allocate extra barricades and border security forces, or choose to keep the majority of military equipment and personnel in Ukraine to conserve resources.

Though the Kremlin's reputation is a factor, the ISW predicts the reputation damage will be much lower in 2024 than in 2023 due to increased censorship in Russia. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, many new laws have been introduced regarding war criticism of any manner, with arrests possible for up to 15 years for spreading "fake news" about the military or government.

Following Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion against Putin in June 2023, "the Kremlin has cracked down on the Russian information space's complaints against the (Russian Defense Ministry), actively censoring certain fringe and extreme milbloggers through arrests or other measures."

What do we know about the ‘Siberian Battalion’ that reportedly crossed into Russia?
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent doesn’t provide the full names of soldiers mentioned in the story to protect them and their families from persecution in Russia. They are identified by callsigns. KYIV OBLAST – In the early hours of March 12, Russian state media sounded the alarm. A number of Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.