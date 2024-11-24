Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Casualties, Russian military, Vladimir Putin, Oreshnik
Edit post

Mediazona confirms identities of almost 80,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova November 24, 2024 4:58 AM 2 min read
Members of the Black Tulip organization work to identify Russian soldiers whose remains were found near Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 29, 2024. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mediazona, an independent Russian outlet, together with BBC Russia, has confirmed through open-source research the names of 79,819 Russian soldiers killed since the start of Russia's all-out war.

As Vladimir Putin boasted the new Oreshnik nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile, sparking renewed fears of nuclear escalation, Mediazona reported nearly 2,700 additional Russian military deaths in Ukraine over the past two weeks.

The confirmed death toll now includes 17,000 volunteers, 14,500 recruited prisoners, and 9,700 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

The Nov. 22 report comes amid growing evidence of widespread violence within Russian military ranks. Recent incidents include the arrests of two commanders, known by the call signs Bely ("White") and Gvozd ("Nail"), for confining subordinates in dog cages and the death of pro-Kremlin American volunteer Russell Bentley in a military detention facility.

Since Russia began its full-scale on Feb. 22, 2022, over 4,364 Russian officers have been killed in combat in Ukraine.

According to figures released by Kyiv, total Russian losses in Ukraine had exceeded 700,000 as of Nov. 4, marking an increase of 100,000 in just 77 days. The figures do not distinguish between those killed, wounded, missing, or captured, though they are widely understood to encompass all categories. These numbers mostly align with estimates from Western nations.

For 2nd day straight, Russia’s reported losses in Ukraine surge to record levels
The figure surpasses the previous record of 1,770 set just the day before.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.