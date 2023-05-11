Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Zelensky may travel to Italy, meet with Prime Minister, Pope

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 11:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky may travel to Italy on May 13 and meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis, news agency Ansa reported on May 11.

According to Ansa, the details of the trip are still being finalized.

Vatican sources acknowledged that it was possible that the Pope and Zelensky will meet, Ansa wrote, but did not confirm it outright.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is already set to visit Germany on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meaning he could make two stops on this imminent trip abroad.

Zelensky has already made two recent trips abroad in May to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine with allies.

Zelensky visited Finland on May 3 for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries.

While visiting The Hague in the Netherlands on May 4, Zelensky spoke about the importance of establishing a tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression and expressed confidence that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be made to face justice for war crimes committed against Ukraine.

