Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Ukraine hits Russian command post in occupied Kherson Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 26, 2023 3:12 PM 3 min read
Ukrainian militaries supervise an M142 HIMARS launching a rocket in the Bakhmut direction on May 18, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian HIMARS strike hit a temporary Russian command post in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast during a meeting of Russian officers, Hromadske media outlet reported, citing its source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Eight officers from Russia's 70th Motorized Rifle Division were killed, and seven more were injured, Hromadske wrote on Sept. 26. The media outlet's source said the attack occurred recently but didn't specify the date.

Hromadske wrote the targeted command post was located near Kherson, referring to the Russian-held east bank of the Dnipro River, but didn't provide further details.

Schemes, an investigative project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, later wrote it has geolocated a video of the strike provided by the SBU sources. According to Schemes, the HIMARS attack occurred in occupied Radensk, some 30 kilometers southeast of Kherson.

The SBU has not publicly commented on the attack.

According to another Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing its source in the SBU, Ukrainian forces struck the command post on Sept. 18.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the river's west bank in November 2022, pushing Russian forces to the east bank, from where they have been regularly firing at the liberated areas.

Why is Russia so vulnerable to HIMARS in Ukraine?
It’s been nearly a month since U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, had their long-awaited debut in Ukraine, but their combat record is already extensive. Using all the heavy and long-range weaponry available to it, including HIMARS, Ukraine began a campaign that has dest…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko

Since June 2022, the Ukrainian military has been using U.S.-provided HIMARS, short for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, for precise strikes on Russia's military targets in occupied territories of Ukraine.

The GPS-guided rockets of the HIMARS system, able to hit targets at long range with pinpoint accuracy, have been credited with turning the tide of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the HIMARS missiles that Ukraine currently uses have a range of 80 kilometers and cannot reach many Russian-occupied areas.

After Kyiv's months-long lobbying campaign, U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly pledged to provide Ukraine with a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles with a range of roughly 300 kilometers.

US will reportedly give ATACMS to Ukraine. Will it change the war?
After over a year of pleading to get long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) from the U.S., Ukraine might finally receive this much desired weapon. Though to Ukraine’s disappointment it was not included in the latest military aid package worth $325 million announced by Washington on Sept.…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.