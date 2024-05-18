Man stabs military enlistment official in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man stabbed a military enlistment official in the town of Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 18, Ukraine's Ground Forces reported.

According to the report, the official sustained an arm injury.

Ukraine has been working on trying to ramp up mobilization over the last six months as the country's military faces an increasingly critical personnel shortage.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The police arrested the man who attacked the enlistment official and launched an investigation into the murder attempt.

It is unclear what caused the attack on the draft official.

There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts since Ukraine started a large-scale mobilization after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.