Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Mobilization, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Draft evasion
Edit post

Man stabs military enlistment official in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet May 18, 2024 8:11 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian cadets attend a ceremony for taking the military oath at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More than 300 cadets took the oath of enlistment. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A man stabbed a military enlistment official in the town of Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 18, Ukraine's Ground Forces reported.

According to the report, the official sustained an arm injury.

Ukraine has been working on trying to ramp up mobilization over the last six months as the country's military faces an increasingly critical personnel shortage.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The police arrested the man who attacked the enlistment official and launched an investigation into the murder attempt.

It is unclear what caused the attack on the draft official.

There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts since Ukraine started a large-scale mobilization after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Foreign Ministry to restore consular services for draft-aged men abroad on updated terms
The algorithm of consular services provision was updated to align with the new mobilization law’s requirements, the Foreign Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:12 PM

Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.