Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Swiss government pledges additional $1.7 billion to Ukraine in long-term aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 11:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swiss government will provide Ukraine with another CHF 1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in financial aid between 2025 and 2028, Swiss Info reported on April 13.

These funds are in addition to the CHF 300 million ($337 million) in aid pledged by Switzerland in 2023 and 2024.

Five ambulances, three fire engines, and firefighting equipment donated by Swiss cantons are also set to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks," Swiss Info added.

When marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine back in February, Switzerland's Federal Council said that they intended emergency aid to be used in areas "where Switzerland has specific expertise."

According to the government website, this included shelter for schools, repairs to hospitals and energy infrastructure, small loans to agricultural SMEs, demining, and so on.

Switzerland has gone along with the European Union’s sanctions efforts against Russia, but it has remained stubborn regarding its military neutrality.

Swiss President Alain Berset reiterated his support on March 12 for his country's ban on supplying Ukraine with Swiss-made weapons.

“Swiss weapons must not be used in wars,” he told NZZ am Sonntag.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.