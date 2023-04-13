Media: Swiss government pledges additional $1.7 billion to Ukraine in long-term aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swiss government will provide Ukraine with another CHF 1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in financial aid between 2025 and 2028, Swiss Info reported on April 13.

These funds are in addition to the CHF 300 million ($337 million) in aid pledged by Switzerland in 2023 and 2024.

Five ambulances, three fire engines, and firefighting equipment donated by Swiss cantons are also set to arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks," Swiss Info added.

When marking the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine back in February, Switzerland's Federal Council said that they intended emergency aid to be used in areas "where Switzerland has specific expertise."

According to the government website, this included shelter for schools, repairs to hospitals and energy infrastructure, small loans to agricultural SMEs, demining, and so on.

Switzerland has gone along with the European Union’s sanctions efforts against Russia, but it has remained stubborn regarding its military neutrality.

Swiss President Alain Berset reiterated his support on March 12 for his country's ban on supplying Ukraine with Swiss-made weapons.

“Swiss weapons must not be used in wars,” he told NZZ am Sonntag.