Spain to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in coming days

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 10:21 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain intends to deliver six of its Leopard 2A4 tanks promised to Ukraine “in the next few days,” the country’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told German media group Funke.

“After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Albares said, as quoted by the German publication Tagesschau.

Earlier, Spain had postponed the delivery, with its defense minister Margarita Robles saying that Leopard 2A4 tanks would leave the country in the second half of April, while initially, the delivery was to take place “shortly after Easter,” April 9.

While Spain promised to send at least 10 of its German-made tanks to Ukraine in 2022, the transfer was delayed due to their poor technical condition. The tanks have not been used since the 1990s and require repairs and combat readiness testing.

Apart from the six that are to be sent soon, the Spanish Defense Minister stated that the military had begun the repairs on the other four.

According to U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group has delivered more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles “in just a few short months.”

According to Austin, Ukraine has also received other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades.

Earlier, Austin said nine Western countries pledged to supply over 150 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

So far, Germany has delivered 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks, Portugal has delivered three, and Poland has transferred 14 of 2A4 variants. Britain has also delivered 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

Modern Western tanks can be crucial in Ukraine’s planned spring counter-offensive. However, critics have pointed out that their piecemeal delivery may hamper their strategic effectiveness.

Piecemeal tank delivery schedule can limit their effectiveness in Ukraine
It took a year of pleading to get the Western allies to promise to send modern main battle tanks, which Ukraine sorely lacks. The country has been making do with Soviet-era T-64s, donated T-72s, and a smaller number of T-80 and T-84 variants. Ukraine has also captured hundreds of upgraded
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
