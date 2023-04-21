Austin: Allies deliver over 230 tanks to Ukraine over past months

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has delivered more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles "in just a few short months," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the group's meeting on April 21.

Ukraine has also received other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades, according to Austin.

The alliance of 54 countries supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion has met for the 11th time at the U.S. Ramstein air base in Germany. Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

At a press conference, the Pentagon chief said that some allies, including Germany and the Netherlands, had agreed to provide Ukraine with mine rollers, refuelers, additional heavy equipment, and transport vehicles.

Many Contact Group members are also stepping up the supply of air defense and critically needed ammunition for the systems, read Austin's remarks.

Commenting on the recent leak of the U.S. classified military and intelligence documents, some of which reportedly shed light on Washington's doubts about Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, Austin said he took this matter "extremely seriously."

"As I have discussed this issue with our allies and partners, I've been struck by their solidarity and their commitment to reject efforts to divide us, so nothing will fracture our unity or reduce our determination."