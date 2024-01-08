Media: Explosions reported on railway by oil depot in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported on Jan. 8 at a railway track by an oil depot on the outskirts of the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil, according to Russian media and Telegram channels.

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS, citing local authorities, said there was an explosion on the tracks but that there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Nizhny Tagil is located in Sverdlovsk Oblast in the Urals region of Russia, some 2,300 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.

Local Telegram channels wrote that a train car was damaged, and another explosive device was found attached by a magnet to the train. A second explosive device was found nearby.

Russian Railways wrote that there would be delays at the San-Donato train station, where the explosion occurred, due to "operational activities by law enforcement agencies."

No information was provided about who may have been responsible for the explosion. As usual, Ukraine does not comment on acts of sabotage or other attacks on Russian soil.

Ukrainska Pravda reported in December, citing sources in Ukrainian intelligence, that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the detonation of a train on a key railway line in Russia's republic of Buryatia.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) announced on Nov. 30 that it had conducted a joint operation with local resistance to sabotage railway infrastructure in Moscow Oblast.