Media: Ex-deputy head of Presidential Office Smirnov charged with illicit enrichment

by Martin Fornusek May 22, 2024 1:47 PM 1 min read
Andrii Smirnov, the now-former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in July 2020. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Andrii Smirnov, a former deputy head of the Presidential Office, was charged with illicit enrichment, the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported on May 22, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

No other details were provided by the sources. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Smirnov held the position of deputy head from September 2019 until March 2024, when President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed him without naming a cause.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
