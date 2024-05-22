Media: Ex-deputy head of Presidential Office Smirnov charged with illicit enrichment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Andrii Smirnov, a former deputy head of the Presidential Office, was charged with illicit enrichment, the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported on May 22, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

No other details were provided by the sources. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Smirnov held the position of deputy head from September 2019 until March 2024, when President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed him without naming a cause.