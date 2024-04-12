Media: EU to consider additional restrictions on Ukrainian carriers in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The European Commission is reportedly considering new restrictions on Ukrainian carriers transporting goods through Poland, Polish media outlet RMF24 reported on April 12, citing its undisclosed sources.

Polish carriers have been complaining that since the EU liberalized transit rules for Ukraine, Ukrainian truckers have been driving them out of business. This led to a blockade at the Polish-Ukrainian border between November 2023 and January 2024.

Some Polish truckers have also joined the renewed blockade by Polish farmers that has been ongoing since February. The disputes have led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

The European Commission is willing to help transport companies from Poland's Lublin and Subcarpathian regions, as Polish carriers have repeatedly complained about their Ukrainian competitors, RMF24's article read.

Join our community

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Support us

Apart from additional checks, GPS devices could be installed on the vehicles, allowing tracking of their destination in Poland and ensuring compliance with their declarations, according to RMF24's sources.

As of now, the European Commission does not plan to restore the permit obligations for Ukrainian transport companies, which is one of the demands of Polish protestors, RMF24 said.

The European Union's Road Transport Policy Department is currently working on potential solutions for the matter, while the working group in the EU Council will be established in the coming weeks, according to the outlet.

Blockades on the border have caused billions in lost revenue. Trucker protests led to a shortfall of Hr 9.2 billion, or $233 million, in customs revenues in just over a month, according to Ukraine's Economy Ministry.