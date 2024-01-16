Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Polish truckers agree with government to suspend blockade

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 3:38 PM 3 min read
Polish border road signs are seen as trucks in queue crossing the border in Medyka on Jan. 15, 2024. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish truckers protesting at the border with Ukraine have reached an agreement with Warsaw and will end their blockade until March 1, Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak announced at a press conference on Jan. 16.

"We’ve signed an agreement. The outcome of the agreement will be the discontinuation of protests at road border crossings in three towns: Korczowa, Hrebenne, Dorohusk," Klimczak said.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing, the success of which will determine whether the truckers resume their protest after March 1.

Polish truckers have been blocking three crossings with Ukraine since November 2023 in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers, causing massive lines on the border and negatively impacting Ukraine's economy.

A fourth border crossing, at Medyka-Shehyni, was temporarily blocked by Polish farmers, who suspended their blockade after reaching a deal with the government on Jan. 6.

The protest "concerns many aspects of international politics and domestic politics," and the agreement marks the start of "very intense, constructive talks that are intended to produce a specific effect," Klimczak said. "There is a lot of work ahead of us."

Tomasz Borkowski, a Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers representative, told Reuters that the protest would be suspended from midday on Jan. 17.

Minister: Bucharest meets some of protesting farmers’ demands
The Romanian Agriculture Ministry agreed to meet several of the demands of the Romanian farmers who have been blocking the country’s major roads and two crossings on the border with Ukraine, Euractiv reported on Jan. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

"We agreed to certain conditions, we will give the government time to work as it is a new government," he said.

"If the demands are not met, we will return to the border," protest organizer Rafal Mekler posted on X and shared a photo of the agreement.

Part of the agreement concerned Ukraine's use of an electronic queuing system, which Poland has said leads to longer lines and reduces the competitiveness of transport.  

The deal involves launching a pilot project where empty vehicles leaving Ukraine may avoid the electronic queueing system at one border crossing. Four separate lanes will be opened for empty trucks at another border crossing.  

"The principles of the operation of the electronic queue will be the same for carriers from Poland and Ukraine," the agreement said.

According to the agreement, the issue was discussed and agreed upon by Poland and Ukraine during meetings in Warsaw and Kyiv in December.

During a visit to Kyiv on Dec. 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the final details of an agreement between Poland and Ukraine are being worked out, which could unblock the border.

Anger and disappointment in endless lines of Ukrainian trucks at Polish border
As Polish haulers’ blockade of border checkpoints with Ukraine stretches into its second month, thousands of Ukrainian truckers remain stranded in huge lines waiting to cross into their homeland. They say they’re losing patience. Though the estimated waiting time has somewhat dropped since the star…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Klimczak agreed to continue dialogue with the European Union and "submit the Polish side's proposals for changes to the EU-Ukraine Agreement on the road transport of goods to the European Commission."

Klimczak also agreed to start talks with the European Commission regarding obtaining financial support for Polish truckers who have suffered financial losses due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, related EU sanctions, and Russian and Belarusian counter-sanctions.

The final point in the agreement stipulates that "in January 2024, the Infrastructure Ministry will prepare a draft law aimed at specifying the obligations of forwarders, senders, and recipients in the field of outsourcing road transport to unauthorized entities and increasing the amount of fines in this respect."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier in January that he would convince Polish truckers to stop blocking the border. Speaking at a press conference, Tusk said that he understands the "interests of Polish carriers, drivers, and farmers."

Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski also visited the border blockade in late December and promised that the farmers' grievances would be addressed.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.