Media: 81% of foreign components in Russian missiles originate in US

Up to 81% of foreign components found in Russian missiles originate in the U.S., LIGA.net wrote on June 19, referencing an obtained document from the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

The next largest shares come from Switzerland (8%), Germany (3.5%), and Japan (3.5%).

According to the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group, Kh-101 cruise missiles contain at least 53 types of components like microcircuits and chips.

These parts originate with companies such as STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Vicor (U.S.), XILINX (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), ZILOG (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), and Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.).

The 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles reportedly contain 45 types of electronic components.

9М723 Iskander ballistic missiles are equipped with 15 types of foreign parts, and 9М728/9М729 cruise missiles with 32.

In Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles, there are at least 48 foreign components.

LIGA.net also cited Defense Ministry that Tornado-S rockets contain chips made by Intel.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Russian missiles that killed 13 people in Kryvyi Rih on June 13 contained over 50 foreign-produced components.

Ukrainian representatives met with diplomats of countries from which these components were manufactured. Ukraine's partners were provided with a list of companies that supply Russia with the weapon parts used for deadly attacks on civilians.

President Zelensky called for sanction restrictions against these companies "at the global level" as well as the strengthening of "export control over critical components."

Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitsky said on May 19 that Russia can produce up to 67 missiles per month, including 35 Kh-101s cruise missiles, 25 Kalibr cruise missiles, five M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M system, and two Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.