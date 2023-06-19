Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: 81% of foreign components in Russian missiles originate in US

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2023 1:18 PM 2 min read
Mikoyan MiG-31K jets carrying Kinzhal missiles fly over Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2018. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Up to 81% of foreign components found in Russian missiles originate in the U.S., LIGA.net wrote on June 19, referencing an obtained document from the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions.

The next largest shares come from Switzerland (8%), Germany (3.5%), and Japan (3.5%).

According to the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group, Kh-101 cruise missiles contain at least 53 types of components like microcircuits and chips.

These parts originate with companies such as STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Vicor (U.S.), XILINX (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), ZILOG (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), and Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.).

The 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles reportedly contain 45 types of electronic components.

9М723 Iskander ballistic missiles are equipped with 15 types of foreign parts, and 9М728/9М729 cruise missiles with 32.

In Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles, there are at least 48 foreign components.

LIGA.net also cited Defense Ministry that Tornado-S rockets contain chips made by Intel.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Russian missiles that killed 13 people in Kryvyi Rih on June 13 contained over 50 foreign-produced components.

Ukrainian representatives met with diplomats of countries from which these components were manufactured. Ukraine's partners were provided with a list of companies that supply Russia with the weapon parts used for deadly attacks on civilians.

President Zelensky called for sanction restrictions against these companies "at the global level" as well as the strengthening of "export control over critical components."

Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitsky said on May 19 that Russia can produce up to 67 missiles per month, including 35 Kh-101s cruise missiles, 25 Kalibr cruise missiles, five M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M system, and two Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
