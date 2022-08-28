Mayor: Town hosting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shelled on Aug. 28.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that explosions were reported late in the evening in the city, where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant is located. As a result of the shelling, an apartment in a residential building and several cars parked nearby were damaged. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Za[p, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.