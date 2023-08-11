Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor says drone intercepted over Moscow

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2023 1:00 PM 2 min read
Ambulances, fire trucks and police cars on the site of a drone crash in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 11, 2023. (Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense intercepted an attack drone over Moscow on Aug. 11, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram. The drone debris fell in the area of the Karamyshevskaya embankment in western Moscow, according to Sobyanin.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the aircraft had been neutralized by electronic warfare and crashed in a forest.

The defense ministry alleged that Ukraine had attempted to strike an unnamed facility in Moscow. Kyiv hasn't yet commented on the attack.

There were no casualties and "serious damages," added Sobyanin.

Russian Telegram channel Mash published videos showing the drone flying over Moscow and the smoke rising after the air defense work.

According to eyewitnesses, cited by Mash, the drone flew along the Moskva River 150 meters above the ground, followed by an explosion.

The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Mash added that fragments of the fallen drone had been found in the green area of the Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital located near the Karamyshevskaya embankment in Moscow's Khoroshevo-Mnevniki District. First responders are reportedly working on the site.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims.

Drone attacks against Moscow have intensified over recent weeks. Two drone strikes on the same target, the high-rise "Moscow City" building where several Russian ministries are housed, caused damage on July 30 and Aug. 1.

While Russia blames the Ukrainian military for the strikes, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

On Aug. 10, Russian multi-weapon attacks against four Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and injured 41, according to regional authorities.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.