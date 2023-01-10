Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: Latvia sends 10 buses to Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 1:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia has sent ten buses from Riga to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Jan. 10.

The buses will contain some humanitarian aid for Ukraine “collected by the residents of Latvia,” Klitschko added.

Earlier in December, the Latvian government agreed to allocate nearly 560,000 euros ($593,292) to purchase generators for Ukrainian state media.

In September, the Latvian president also became the first world leader to stay overnight in Kyiv.

Latvia recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in August.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
