Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mayor: Explosion in Melitopol injures collaborator

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 1:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A car was blown up in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of April 3, wounding local collaborator Maksym Zubariev, reported exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

According to the mayor, Zubariev "was one of the first to cooperate with the enemy," heading the occupying administration of Yakymivka, a town near Melitopol.

Moscow-installed proxies in Melitopol also reported Zubariev's injury in the explosion, adding his condition was "serious."

Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.

According to Russian state-controlled media, Ukrainian partisans targeted Serhii Skovyrk, a Melitopol collaborator responsible for policing, on March 23.

Several collaborators in Russian-occupied areas have met similar fates since the start of the invasion.

Most notable was Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, who died in a car accident along with another collaborator on Nov. 9.

Zelensky imposed sanctions on 650 Russian officials, collaborators, companies
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees to impose sanctions on more than 650 individuals and legal entities “working for Russian aggression,” as well as those connected to the Russian military industry.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.