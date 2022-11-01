Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: 1,000 heating points to be set up in Kyiv in case of emergencies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2022 9:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Local authorities are preparing to set up 1,000 heating points in Kyiv in case “there is no electricity, water, and heat supply at all” due to Russia’s constant attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, the city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Nov. 1.

Kyiv residents would be able to warm up, have a hot drink, charge their phones, and get the necessary help in those heating points, according to Klitschko.

Earlier on Nov. 1, Klitschko said that the water and electricity supply in Kyiv had been fully restored after Russia’s missile strike the day before. The city still implements rolling blackouts to stabilize the power system’s operation.

Russian strike at an energy infrastructure facility near the Ukrainian capital on Oct. 31 caused water outages for 80% of the households in the city and electricity cut-offs in 350,000 homes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
