Monday morning attack leaves most of Kyiv's residents without water supply

Russian strike at an energy infrastructure facility near Kyiv on Oct. 31 caused water outages for 80% of the households in the city, according to water supply company Kyivvodokanal. Utility service workers are on the site to restore the supply as soon as possible, it stated.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stock up on water from street pumps and stores.

About 350,000 apartments in Kyiv were also cut off from electricity right after the attack, said Klitschko. Energy supply has already been partly restored in the capital's Desnianskyi district on Kyiv's left bank.

