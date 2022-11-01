Mayor: Water, electricity supply restored in Kyiv after Russia's Oct. 31 mass attack

The water and electricity supply has been fully restored in Kyiv, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the city. The utility service workers have been working for around 24 hours to repair the damage after Russia's mass attack on Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 31, he said.

Kyiv, however, still implements rolling blackouts to stabilize the power system's operation, Klitschko said.

Right after the Russian missile strikes, 350,000 homes were cut off from electricity, while 80% of the households in the capital were left without water, Klitschko said.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation said the Russian attack cut off 450 Kyiv's cellular bases from electricity, causing mobile communication disruptions throughout the day on Oct. 31.