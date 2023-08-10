Massive Russian drone attack destroys oil depot in Rivne Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit Rivne Oblast with a "massive" drone attack on Aug. 10 that destroyed an oil depot in the Dubno district, Oblast Governor Vitaliy Koval reported via Telegram.

The governor said the attack occurred overnight. Video posted to Koval's Telegram channel shows flames rising from the site of the explosion at the oil depot.

There were no casualties reported.

The governor said that 45 rescuers and 14 vehicles were working on site, and that a fire train had been dispatched.

"The chemical and radiation background is normal," Koval said. He also said there would be no evacuation of the area.

Rivne Oblast is located in western Ukraine, along the northwest border of Belarus. In July 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant to discuss possible security threats to the region.