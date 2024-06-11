Man injured in Russian June 10 attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A 77-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on June 10 died in the hospital, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on June 11.

Russian troops hit Kharkiv with three glide bombs, targeting a residential area. Eight people suffered injuries, including five men and three women, according to the local authorities.

The man who died was rescued from the rubble on June 10. It took two hours to free him from the debris, Terekhov said.

The victim suffered numerous closed fractures, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city after Kyiv, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.