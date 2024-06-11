Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Man injured in Russian June 10 attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital

by Kateryna Denisova June 11, 2024 8:39 AM 1 min read
The Kharkiv city center on Feb. 21, 2022, three days before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
A 77-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on June 10 died in the hospital, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on June 11.

Russian troops hit Kharkiv with three glide bombs, targeting a residential area. Eight people suffered injuries, including five men and three women, according to the local authorities.

The man who died was rescued from the rubble on June 10. It took two hours to free him from the debris, Terekhov said.

The victim suffered numerous closed fractures, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city after Kyiv, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
