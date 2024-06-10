Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Updated: Russia strikes Kharkiv with glide bombs, injuring 8 people

by Kateryna Hodunova June 10, 2024 7:16 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the most recent information about the attack.

Russian forces launched three glide bombs at Kharkiv on June 10, injuring eight people, local authorities reported.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city after Kyiv, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

The Russian military carried out the strike at around 5:35 p.m. local time, targeting a residential area, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least seven people were confirmed injured as of 6:52 p.m. local time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.  

The number of victims has risen to eight, as another man was rescued from under the rubble, Syniehubov said at around 7:30 p.m. local time.

In total, five men and three women were injured in the Russian strike at the Kyiv and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Some 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged, Syniehubov added.

The attack also damaged at least two houses, according to Terekhov.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
