Updated: Russia strikes Kharkiv with glide bombs, injuring 8 people

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the most recent information about the attack.

Russian forces launched three glide bombs at Kharkiv on June 10, injuring eight people, local authorities reported.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city after Kyiv, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

The Russian military carried out the strike at around 5:35 p.m. local time, targeting a residential area, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least seven people were confirmed injured as of 6:52 p.m. local time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The number of victims has risen to eight, as another man was rescued from under the rubble, Syniehubov said at around 7:30 p.m. local time.

In total, five men and three women were injured in the Russian strike at the Kyiv and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Some 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged, Syniehubov added.

The attack also damaged at least two houses, according to Terekhov.