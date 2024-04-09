Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Western aid, European allies
Edit post

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 9, 2024 11:37 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima during the G7 Summit on May 20, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.

Sunak and Macron talked on the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements signed on 8 April, 1904, between France and the U.K. to strengthen Anglo-French relations.

The U.K. prime minister and the French president agreed on "the importance of intensifying efforts to deny Russia a victory" in its war against Ukraine, the U.K. government's statement read.

Sunak and Macron discussed priorities for the coming months and further coordination on the path of aiding Ukraine, including increased supplies of munitions, drones, and air defense to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

The leaders also agreed to jointly work on the U.K.-hosted European Political Community meeting, where the assistance for Ukraine will be one of the key topics.

The situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East, further cooperation on artificial intelligence, and joint efforts to tackle illegal migration and organized crime were among the discussed issues as well.

Sunak and Macron also expressed their commitment to Moldova's sovereignty and independence.

France announced a military aid delivery to Ukraine in March containing Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles and hundreds of armored vehicles. This supply was part of a new military aid package, which was unveiled by Macron in February.

The U.K. also announced in the previous month a further 60 million pounds ($75.5 million) in military aid for Ukraine, providing new surveillance drones and air defense systems.

WSJ: Macron privately pushed Biden, Scholz to adopt ‘strategic ambiguity’ toward Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron held confidential calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February to convince them about the need for strategic ambiguity toward Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 3, citing undisclosed official sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.