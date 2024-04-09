Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.

Sunak and Macron talked on the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements signed on 8 April, 1904, between France and the U.K. to strengthen Anglo-French relations.

The U.K. prime minister and the French president agreed on "the importance of intensifying efforts to deny Russia a victory" in its war against Ukraine, the U.K. government's statement read.

Sunak and Macron discussed priorities for the coming months and further coordination on the path of aiding Ukraine, including increased supplies of munitions, drones, and air defense to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The leaders also agreed to jointly work on the U.K.-hosted European Political Community meeting, where the assistance for Ukraine will be one of the key topics.

The situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East, further cooperation on artificial intelligence, and joint efforts to tackle illegal migration and organized crime were among the discussed issues as well.

Sunak and Macron also expressed their commitment to Moldova's sovereignty and independence.

France announced a military aid delivery to Ukraine in March containing Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles and hundreds of armored vehicles. This supply was part of a new military aid package, which was unveiled by Macron in February.

The U.K. also announced in the previous month a further 60 million pounds ($75.5 million) in military aid for Ukraine, providing new surveillance drones and air defense systems.