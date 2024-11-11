Macron, Starmer to meet in France for talks on Ukraine, European solidarity

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Nov. 11 for talks on Ukraine's defense needs, the prime minister's office announced on Nov. 10.

The meeting represents a show of solidarity among European and NATO leaders as fears mount over the future of U.S. support for its traditional Western allies in the wake of Donald Trump's re-election.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine in private talks after participating in Armistice Day memorial ceremonies with French and British veterans.

The talks will "reflect on the close bonds between the two countries, many forged and cemented by the sacrifice of British and French soldiers on the frontline," Starmer's office said.

Starmer's visit marks the first time a U.K. leader has participated in France's Armistice Day events since Prime Minister Winston Churchill visited in 1944.

Armistice Day, known in the U.K. as Remembrance Day and in the U.S. as Veterans Day, commemorates the armistice signed on Nov. 11, 1918 to bring about a ceasefire during World I.

Trump's re-election has ushered in a new era of uncertainty for Ukraine, Europe, and NATO. U.S. funds for Ukraine's defense may dry up after Trump takes office, given his complaints about U.S. aid and his boasts about a speedy end to the war.

Trump has also criticized European NATO members for not investing enough in their defense capabilities and has threatened to abandon commitments to the alliance altogether.

In a visit to Ukraine following Trump's election, the European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, promised "unwavering" EU support for Ukraine despite the potential shifts in U.S. policy.