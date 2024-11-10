'Faster deliveries and fewer red-lines' — Borrell reassures Kyiv of EU's unwavering support following Trump victory

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a visit to Kyiv on Nov. 9, the European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, reassured Kyiv of the EU's "unwavering" support amid uncertainty about the level of U.S. support under President-elect Donald Trump's leadership.

"We need faster deliveries and fewer self-imposed red lines," Borrell said referring to his support of allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian with Western-provided long range weaponry.

Borrell arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day for his fifth trip to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ahead of talks with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Borrell vowed that the EU's support for Ukraine has always been his "personal priority" and should remain on top of the bloc's agenda.

"This support remains unwavering. This support is absolutely needed for you to continue defending yourself against Russia's aggression," Borrell said during a news conference with Sybiha after the meeting.

Borrell's latest visit to Kyiv as the EU's high representative for foreign and security policy comes a few days after Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump secured victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Although Trump has remained vague about his foreign policy plans, his sweeping victory added further uncertainty for Ukraine regarding the future of Western military aid in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Telegraph reported on Nov. 7, citing three Trump staffers, that Trump may call on British and European troops to enforce a buffer zone that he would try to impose over the current front line in Ukraine. Under the plan, the current front line in Ukraine would be frozen.

The U.S. would supply weapons to Ukraine to prevent Moscow from re-launching the war, according to the Telegraph. In exchange, Ukraine would agree not to pursue its ambition to join NATO for 20 years, the sources said.

During the news conference in Kyiv alongside Borrell, Sybiha said President Volodymyr Zelensky will begin preparations for a meeting with Trump.

Borrell added that EU defense ministers will meet next week to discuss "boosting support at this critical hour," including both military and diplomatic support for Kyiv.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Borrell's visit to Kyiv follows a visit to South Korea earlier in November, where he encouraged Seoul to step up its support for Ukraine amid rising concerns over North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.











